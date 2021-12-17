Advertisement

Hockenbury hired as AD at Norwich

Northfield native returns to school where his father coached hoops
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - The Norwich athletic department will be under new leadership next school year, with long time AD Tony Mariano stepping down after 30 years at the helm. And it’ll be a familiar name taking over in Northfield: Ed Hockenbury Junior is set to become the Cadets’ fifth AD since 1955.

Hock’s father, Ed Senior, was the men’s basketball coach at Norwich for 17 years.

Hock Junior takes over with a wealth of experience in athletic administration: he worked at UVM while attending grad school, served as Athletic Director at Essex High School and activities director at South Burlington, and then spentthe last six years as assistant AD back with the Catamounts.

Hockenbury’s first day at Norwich will be January 3rd.

