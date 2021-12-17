Increased police presence at some schools following threats on social media

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Many kids in our region went to school Friday to find an increased police presence, thanks to threats circulating on social media.

School superintendents and police say they worked to treat Friday like a normal day. And despite the patrols, it was.

“Simply having them there did provide a little bit of comfort,” said Matthew Fedders, the superintendent of the Central Vermont Supervisory Union.

Fedders says concerns on TikTok and Snapchat had many on edge.

Friday, many schools brought in reinforcements.

“I had published to both the staff and parents that we intended to have police presence, so I don’t think anybody was surprised or shocked,” Fedders said.

Ofc. Jason Ziter is the school resource officer in Winooski. He says they were able to boost patrols despite staffing challenges at the Winooski Police Department.

“A couple parents expressed to me that they had heard about the TikTok thing. I told them that there was no credible threat, nothing abnormal. And then just throughout the day, just a couple of different patrols than what normally goes on,” Ziter said.

An investigation by the Vermont Intelligence Center and the Agency of Education found the threats were not credible. They say it was an attempt to disrupt the flow of a normal school day.

However, Fedders says security measures were still in place.

“We made sure that our custodians were taking extra precautions to make sure doors were secure. We were asking staff to keep students indoors for recess and any other sort of activities,” Fedders said.

Both Fedders and Ziter say it’s important to maintain normalcy when these challenges arise.

“Today is National Ugly Sweater Day, so you missed it-- I had my sweater on walking through the hall with my Christmas lights on. So it was just a normal day, make students feel like it’s just like every other day,” Ziter said.

And a reminder to parents and students everywhere-- speak up if anything seems out of the ordinary.

