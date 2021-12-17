Kids in Stowe name the snow plows

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Plows in Stowe now have their own name thanks to Stowe Elementary Students.



The names are Buuurmont, Polar Express, Spike the Snow Stopper, Snowy Maple, Santa’s sleigh, Frostbite and Dug.

This is similar to what VTRANS state plows have done all round the state.

Kids at Stowe Elementary put names in a box and a Committee picked seven.

A local artist then painted names on boards and they were installed on trucks.



