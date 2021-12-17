Advertisement

Large number of COVID cases closes entire Vt. School District

(WILX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - An entire Vermont School District will be closed Friday.

Maple Run Unified School District Superintendent, Bill Kimball sent a letter to families saying the district is currently experiencing a large increase in COVID-19 cases, close contacts, and a shortage of staff across multiple schools.

The schools in this district are Bellows Free Academy (BFA), Fairfield Center School, Northwest Center & Technical Center, St. Albans Town Education Center and St. Albans City School.

Superintendent Kimball says schools will be back open on Monday, but plans could change.

