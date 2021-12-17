Last-minute holiday shoppers hit the stores in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - We are just days away from the holliest, jolliest day of the year, and shoppers at the Champlain Centre in Plattsburgh were getting last-minute gift shopping in on Friday.

The parking lots were filled at the Champlain Centre. Inside, the halls are decked and the stores were packed with last-minute shoppers like Phyllis Rock of Morrisonville.

“I’m an awful procrastinator and it’s more fun that way,” Rock said.

Rock is one of the 148 million people expected to shop this weekend looking for gifts, down from last year’s 150 million.

“I love the rushing,” Rock said.

The National Retailers Federation says this year, the average person will spend just under $1,000 on gifts. So, if you are looking for sales, you can find them here. You can find unique gifts, too.

April Bates opened her boutique, Peace by Piece, in October. This is her first holiday season.

“I think it’s been fantastic,” Bates said.

She enjoys helping find the perfect outfit or accessories to give as a gift that will make any woman of any size feel good.

“An outfit that works for you, you’re not pulling at or anything like that, and you look cute and feel confident,” Bates said.

After you’re done shopping, you can see sister duo Sue Bouyea and Linda Bushey for all your present wrapping needs. The wrapping is done by donation. The money goes right back to Clinton County kids through the Christmas Bureau.

And while looking to give to your loved ones, there are plenty of opportunities to give back to your community.

With a nonprofit booth set up to take donations, it was an opportunity Rock had to take up.

“The only regret I have is to not have more money to give,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.