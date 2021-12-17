Advertisement

Last-minute holiday shoppers hit the stores in Plattsburgh

Last-minute shoppers hit the stores at the Champlain Centre in Plattsburgh on Friday.
Last-minute shoppers hit the stores at the Champlain Centre in Plattsburgh on Friday.(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - We are just days away from the holliest, jolliest day of the year, and shoppers at the Champlain Centre in Plattsburgh were getting last-minute gift shopping in on Friday.

The parking lots were filled at the Champlain Centre. Inside, the halls are decked and the stores were packed with last-minute shoppers like Phyllis Rock of Morrisonville.

“I’m an awful procrastinator and it’s more fun that way,” Rock said.

Rock is one of the 148 million people expected to shop this weekend looking for gifts, down from last year’s 150 million.

“I love the rushing,” Rock said.

The National Retailers Federation says this year, the average person will spend just under $1,000 on gifts. So, if you are looking for sales, you can find them here. You can find unique gifts, too.

April Bates opened her boutique, Peace by Piece, in October. This is her first holiday season.

“I think it’s been fantastic,” Bates said.

She enjoys helping find the perfect outfit or accessories to give as a gift that will make any woman of any size feel good.

“An outfit that works for you, you’re not pulling at or anything like that, and you look cute and feel confident,” Bates said.

After you’re done shopping, you can see sister duo Sue Bouyea and Linda Bushey for all your present wrapping needs. The wrapping is done by donation. The money goes right back to Clinton County kids through the Christmas Bureau.

And while looking to give to your loved ones, there are plenty of opportunities to give back to your community.

With a nonprofit booth set up to take donations, it was an opportunity Rock had to take up.

“The only regret I have is to not have more money to give,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
What to expect from Medicare Part B rate hike
Courtesy: Essex Fire Dept.
Westford woman dies in crash
Courtesy: Vermont State Police
Police make arrest in 2019 Rockingham murder
Schools in Vermont and in New York's North Country are warning parents following a nationwide...
Area police find no credible threats in viral school violence rumors on social media
21 charged in alleged conspiracy to sell cocaine, fentanyl

Latest News

Word that the rules are changing again for Canadians who visit the U.S. and want to go back...
Rules changing for Canadians returning home from US
Richard Antoine White at the Lebanon Opera House.
Christmas Revels Festival in Lebanon New Hampshire
Many kids in our region went to school Friday to find an increased police presence, thanks to...
Increased police presence at some schools following threats on social media
Faulty hydrants hindered attempts to knock down a fire in St. Johnsbury on Friday.
Faulty hydrants hinder firefighters in St. Johnsbury