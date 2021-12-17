Lifelong friends share holiday shenanigans with community

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. (WCAX) - Christmas shenanigans are the name of the game for Westminster’s Sue Stack and Mary Halberg.

These two best buddies have been friends forever, living one street away and graduating together.

“And we’ve lived in the same town!” Stack said.

“Just been friends from little to big!” Halberg laughed. “That’s us.”

So, with retirement from the Bellows Falls School District entering the picture, these two are filling their time with the Christmas spirit.

“We actually saw an elf suit in a store and we both looked at each other and went, ‘Elf on the shelf!’ And it kind of evolved from there,” Stack explained.

For the past four years, they have been suiting up and heading out to spread holiday joy.

“Traveling a lot, going to different places. Even in the summertime we’ll be going somewhere and we’ll see a place and we’ll go, ‘Oh, that’s a good one for the elves come fall,’” Halberg said.

Starting on Black Friday and right up until Christmas Eve, every day these two friends pick someone in town to surprise with their merriment.

Mary Halberg: Rush right home from work, grab our elf suit...

Sue Stack: We do.

Mary Halberg: And then head out and go do the elf-dom.

“Sometimes it’s not just a visit. Sometimes we do silly songs, we cannot carry a tune. We’ve been known to do poems, we’ve been known to just be silly and it brings a smile to their face,” Stack said.

They post their visits on their personal Facebook pages for friends to enjoy. They have gained quite the following.

“Oh, people just wait for it. They’ll ask us in the summertime, ‘Are you going to do the elves? Are you going to do the elves?’ And the first one that we post and get them going, they’re ready and they love it,” Halberg said.

While they don’t have a public Facebook page quite yet, they say they’re working on it for next year.

Right now, their main focus is bringing a little positivity to some social media feeds.

“If this can be a bright moment in their day, then it’s all worth it,” Stack said. “The people that see our posts every day, it just brings a smile to their face.”

“They wake up in the morning and instead of going to the news first, they’ll open up Facebook with their coffee, and here’s the two of us,” Halberg said. “They start laughing and that sets them in a good mood for the holiday season.”

