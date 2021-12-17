Advertisement

Man killed in Colchester pedestrian crash named

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Colchester Police say 47-year-old Travis Horton died after being hit by multiple cars outside St. Michael’s College.

Police say at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Horton was crossing the five-lane road on Route 15 at or near the crosswalk, but against crossing signals. After being hit by one car, police say Horton was hit by two more.

First responders say he was dead when they arrived.

At this time, no one has been charged in his death, and the investigation is ongoing.

