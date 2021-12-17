Advertisement

More progress connecting Cross Vermont Trail

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - More work has been done on the Cross Vermont Trail.

A bridge went in last summer over the Winooski River in East Montpelier. Crews then spent the fall finishing the installation and building the trail out around it. A ribbon-cutting on the bridge is set for late May.

There’s also been work to create a new guardrail on Route 2 to allow the bike path to travel alongside it safely.

After that, they’ll continue on.

“The next project is to make a connection to the U-32 school which is just up the hill from the old railroad bed and bike path. And so we are building quite a bit of new trail through their school forest which is large and very pretty. And that’ll be through next summer,” said Greg Western, the executive director of the Cross Vermont Trail Association.

They need help, specifically from carpenters to help build small bridges and railings along the way. Click here for more information on how you can volunteer or donate.

