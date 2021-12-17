Much of northern New England to get significant snowfall

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Much of northern New England is set to see its first significant snowfall of the season this weekend.

In Maine, the grass is still visible, but WCSH-TV reports up to 8 inches of snow could fall in parts of southern Maine starting Saturday night. A half-foot of snow is possible in most of southern and central Maine.

The snow is expected to start falling on Saturday afternoon in most of New Hampshire, following a day of strong wind gusts Friday.

Light to moderate snow also was expected to develop in Vermont by midday Saturday, with accumulations of up to 6 inches, and possibly more across the eastern and southern parts of the state.

