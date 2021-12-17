Advertisement

New Hampshire to add more walk-in vaccination sites

New Hampshire is adding six fixed walk-in sites around the state for residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 with no appointment necessary.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire is adding six fixed walk-in sites around the state for residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 with no appointment necessary.

Currently, there are four walk-in sites spread out across the Granite State. They are in Claremont, Berlin, Plymouth and Rochester.

These pop-up sites are in addition to other vaccine locations where appointments are required in advance.

State health officials say they are trying to make getting a vaccine as easy and convenient as possible by adding more walk-in sites.

“We also want to make it accessible to those who may have challenges scheduling appointments. And over time, as we add these additional six vaccine sites to the current four vaccine sites, you’ll see even easier access to vaccines on a walk-in basis,” said Dr. Jonathan Ballard, the chief medical officer at the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

The new sites will be primarily located in the southern region of the state.

The governor’s executive councilor is set to vote on the new contract with Convenient MD next week.

Click here for more on how to get vaccinated in New Hampshire.

