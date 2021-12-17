Advertisement

New resource center to address child behavioral health needs

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DURHAM, N.H. (AP) - The University of New Hampshire’s Institute on Disability is going to develop a new resource center to address the behavioral health needs of children up to age 21.

The Children’s Behavioral Health Resource Center is designed to help address the current shortage of resources by improving the capacity of providers, educators and agencies to deliver research-based practices across New Hampshire.

Since the pandemic, the demand for services for providers, educators and direct support professionals to support children’s growing and complex behavioral health needs has grown. 

