New York tallies record number of COVID-19 infections

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - New York state is reporting its highest single-day total for new COVID-19 cases, with just over 21,000 people testing positive for the virus.

The state’s previous one-day high for positive tests came on Jan. 14, 2021, when just under 20,000 people tested positive.

Just under half of the positive results were in the city, where lines were growing at testing stations and some Broadway shows and the Rockettes Christmas show were canceling performances because of outbreaks among cast members.

The new record punctuated a steady increase that started in the western part of the state in late October and has taken off in New York City in the past week. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

