NH Gov. Chris Sununu involved in crash; no injuries

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu was involved in a two-car crash Friday morning on his way to the Statehouse.

It happened at about 8 a.m. at a downtown Concord intersection.

The governor was riding with his state police detail on South Street when they say a car pulled out in front of them.

The driver of that car was Theodore Holley, 79, of Concord.

Police did not release the name of the state police sergeant driving the governor’s vehicle.

No one was injured in that crash.

In a statement, Sununu said he was “Doing great and am glad that everyone is okay!”

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Lt. Daniel Baldassarre at 603-223-8769 or via email at Daniel.W.Baldassarre@dos.nh.gov.

