Nicholas named National Player of the Year

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - After capping a story-book college career with a 4th-straight national title last month, the star of the Middlebury Field Hockey team is bringing home some more hardware. Panther midfielder Erin Nicholas has once again been named the National Field Hockey Coaches Associtation’s D-III National Player of the Year. It’s the third consecutive time Nicholas has earned the honor.

Nicholas took her game to another level in 2021, returning from taking a full academic year off so that she could play her fourth and final season in the navy blue and white. She tallied career highs in goals, points, shooting percentage and game-winning goals to lead Midd to a 22-0 season and that national championship.

Nicholas will leave Midd this Spring second on the Panthers all-time goals list with 88 in her career.

