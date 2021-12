BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a male dog named Doug.

Doug is a super sweet boy. He loves to run around and play outside. He is also a big fan of being pet and showing off his tummy.

If you’d like to learn more about this good boy, check out Chittenden County Humane Society’s website for more details.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.