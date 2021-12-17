Advertisement

Police investigate bomb threat at Valley Regional Hospital

Police are investigating a bomb threat at the Valley Regional Hospital in Claremont, New...
Police are investigating a bomb threat at the Valley Regional Hospital in Claremont, New Hampshire.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - Police say there was a bomb threat on Friday at an Upper Valley hospital.

It happened Friday morning at the Valley Regional Hospital in Claremont, New Hampshire.

Police say the hospital received a threat that there was an explosive device on campus.

Some workers were evacuated and traffic was rerouted.

Police and two K-9 units searched the building and found nothing.

Now, Claremont police are looking for anonymous tips to help crack the case. Call 603-542-7026 ext. 1234 if you can help.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
What to expect from Medicare Part B rate hike
Courtesy: Essex Fire Dept.
Westford woman dies in crash
Courtesy: Vermont State Police
Police make arrest in 2019 Rockingham murder
Schools in Vermont and in New York's North Country are warning parents following a nationwide...
Area police find no credible threats in viral school violence rumors on social media
21 charged in alleged conspiracy to sell cocaine, fentanyl

Latest News

New York state is reporting its highest single-day total for new COVID-19 cases, with just over...
New York tallies record number of COVID-19 infections
The state recently announced free antigen tests for many Vermonters. The problem is finding them.
COVID tests still in short supply ahead of holiday gatherings
burlington
Wastewater monitoring finds evidence of omicron in Burlington
tests
COVID tests still in short supply ahead of holiday gatherings