Police investigate bomb threat at Valley Regional Hospital

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - Police say there was a bomb threat on Friday at an Upper Valley hospital.

It happened Friday morning at the Valley Regional Hospital in Claremont, New Hampshire.

Police say the hospital received a threat that there was an explosive device on campus.

Some workers were evacuated and traffic was rerouted.

Police and two K-9 units searched the building and found nothing.

Now, Claremont police are looking for anonymous tips to help crack the case. Call 603-542-7026 ext. 1234 if you can help.

