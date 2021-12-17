Police investigate bomb threat at Valley Regional Hospital
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - Police say there was a bomb threat on Friday at an Upper Valley hospital.
It happened Friday morning at the Valley Regional Hospital in Claremont, New Hampshire.
Police say the hospital received a threat that there was an explosive device on campus.
Some workers were evacuated and traffic was rerouted.
Police and two K-9 units searched the building and found nothing.
Now, Claremont police are looking for anonymous tips to help crack the case. Call 603-542-7026 ext. 1234 if you can help.
