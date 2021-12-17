Advertisement

Quebec orders shops, bars, restaurants to operate at 50%

Bars, restaurants, retail stores and entertainment venues across the Canadian province of...
Bars, restaurants, retail stores and entertainment venues across the Canadian province of Quebec will be required to operate at 50% capacity because of a surge in coronavirus cases from the new omicron variant. - Montreal-File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TORONTO (AP) - Bars, restaurants, retail stores and entertainment venues across the Canadian province of Quebec will be required to operate at 50% capacity because of a surge in coronavirus cases from the new omicron variant.

The rule was announced Thursday by Quebec’s premier as part of a series of new pandemic restrictions after forecasts that hospitals in the province could reach capacity for COVID-19 patients within weeks.

In addition to capping capacity for retail establishments, Quebec is requiring churches and other faith venues to keep to half capacity and worshippers will be required to show proof of vaccination.

Workplace parties are now banned as are dancing and singing karaoke inside bars, clubs and restaurants.

