Rules changing for Canadians returning home from US

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Word that the rules are changing again for Canadians who visit the U.S. and want to go back home.

Garry Douglas of the North Country Chamber of Commerce says Canadians will need a negative PCR test to return home, even if they are in the states for less than 72 hours.

That was Canada’s original policy when the border reopened last month to land crossings. But the policy made short visits, like day trips, impractical.

After complaints, the Canadian government dropped the rule for visits lasting three days or less.

But now it’s back and Douglas says that PCR test must be taken in the U.S., too.

