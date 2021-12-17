Snowplow Spotlight: Meeting Arctic Angel and Penguin The Plow

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In this Snowplow Spotlight, meet the drivers of Arctic Angel and Penguin the Plow.

The Arctic Angel plow was named by Good Shepherd Catholic School and is driven by Jason Newland.

Newland has been with VTrans for seven years and plows Interstate 91 from St. Johnsbury to Lyndon.

He says he loves the name-a-plow program and was proud to put whatever name on his truck. It was the kindergarten class that came up with the winning name after each classroom submitted a candidate.

School leaders say some other names they considered were Snow Shepherd and Ice King, but Arctic Angel won by a landslide.

Penguin the Plow was named by Woodstock Elementary School and is driven by Kelly Linton. Kelly has been with VTrans for 25 years and plows part of Route 4.

He says it was nice to meet the kids who named his truck. It was Nancy Stockwell’s kindergarten class who came up with the winning name.

School leaders say each class voted on the name submitted.

Then they had a school assembly and dressed in penguin colors to welcome the plow and each student was given a penguin eraser.

