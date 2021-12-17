Advertisement

Some schools closed Friday, others see heightened security

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - Many schools across the country are on alert Friday over a social media trend threatening violence.

Some schools in our region are closed or have police officers present Friday.

Police say the trend is on TikTok and Snapchat and warn of shootings at schools in the U.S.

The Vermont Agency of Education alerted school districts about the trend. Police say after investigating, there is no credible threat, but they are taking it seriously.

We know of at least two schools that will be closed Friday. That includes Claremont schools and North Country Union Junior High School.

The Claremont Police Department says it hasn’t found credible threats, but that the schools are closed Friday as a precaution.

Police say say the North Country Union Junior High School in Derby will be entirely remote on Friday as well.

Meanwhile, Williamstown Middle and High School will still have school, but there may be more officers present after an alleged threat made to the school.

The Vermont State Police were contacted by school staff members Thursday after getting the report.

Police say at this time, no one has been arrested and there aren’t any criminal charges.

