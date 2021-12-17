Advertisement

St. Albans school district cancels school Friday

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont school district will be closed Friday because of an uptick in COVID cases.

The entire Maple Run Unified School District is closed.

This includes BFA, Fairfield Center School, Northwest Career & Technical Center, St. Albans Town Education Center, and St. Albans City school.

In a letter from Superintendent Bill Kimball, the increase in COVID cases, close contacts and shortage of staff across all the schools is what prompt the closure.

