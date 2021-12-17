St. Johnsbury Fire Department responds to structure fire

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - St. Johnsbury fire crews say they are responding to a structure fire Friday morning.

Authorities say three companies are currently responding to a fire on Railroad Street.

They say the building is unoccupied.

We don’t have many details yet.

The fire department says to avoid Railroad Street between Concord Ave. and Portland St.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.