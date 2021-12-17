Advertisement

St. Johnsbury Fire Department responds to structure fire

St. Johnsbury fire crews say they are responding to a structure fire Friday morning.
St. Johnsbury fire crews say they are responding to a structure fire Friday morning.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 8:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - St. Johnsbury fire crews say they are responding to a structure fire Friday morning.

Authorities say three companies are currently responding to a fire on Railroad Street.

They say the building is unoccupied.

We don’t have many details yet.

The fire department says to avoid Railroad Street between Concord Ave. and Portland St.

