Strafford students welcome back in-person visitors with artist in residency

STRAFFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Before the pandemic, the Newton School in Strafford would host a weeklong residency for an artist. This year, it’s back!

Djembe drummer Sayon Camara is from a village in Guinea, West Africa. He began drumming at 7 years old and 50 years later, loves teaching his craft to students.

This is the first time Camara and his wife, Lev, taught in person since the start of the pandemic. He says music creates happiness and brings people together.

“I don’t know anyone here, but right now, I have a lot of friends,” Sayon Camara said.

Hoyt Grossman, a second-grader, is happy artists are allowed back at their school.

“It’s really fun they come to our school because you learn a new language. You also get to play other instruments that you don’t usually,” Grossman said.

Because of COVID, last year a local photographer worked with the kids once a month, primarily outside. Now, the weeklong immersive lessons are back, but there are still some restrictions.

“In a normal, non-COVID year, we would have a big celebration, families would come in, so that part is unfortunate, maybe I can convince them to come back in the spring,” said Brooke Wilkinson, a music teacher at the Newton School.

During the sixth-graders’ lesson, they sang a song that loosely translates to our bond is strong enough to say goodbye.

Tate Merchand has always wanted to play drums. Classmate Finn Proulx was excited to have a musical artist this year.

Finn Proulx: It was interesting to see part of African culture and see how amazing Sayon is at drumming.

Tate Merchand: And how they drum different from how we drum here.

“See you next time,” Camara said to the children. “I am really happy to play with you guys. Thank you.”

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.