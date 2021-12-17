Advertisement

Vermont lawmakers to return to Statehouse with new COVID rules

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are preparing to return to the Statehouse for the first full in-person legislative session in two years.

Lawmakers and Statehouse staff will be strongly encouraged, but not required, to show proof of vaccination and take frequent tests. And everyone will have to mask up.

Vermonters will also be able to watch and appear in front of lawmakers remotely.

They say they want to reopen the Statehouse safely and conduct the session in person.

“There were definitely some serious limitations in terms of governing and I think we do our best work when we’re together in a room. We are going to put these safety guidelines into place and see how it goes,” said Rep. Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington.

Lawmakers still need to hash out what happens if a lawmaker does not comply with the policy, what happens if someone has to quarantine and what would trigger a return to remote lawmaking.

