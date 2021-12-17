Vermont unemployment rate falls

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - New figures out on Friday detail the depth of Vermont’s ongoing labor shortage.

The state unemployment rate is now at 2.6%. That’s down two-tenths of a percentage point from the previous month, and well below the national unemployment rate of 4.2%.

The Vermont Labor Department says 548 people came off the unemployment rolls and there are now just over 8,000 Vermonters counted as unemployed.

On the other hand, there are currently more than 20,000 job openings on the state’s job link website.

