Advertisement

Vermont unemployment rate falls

New figures out on Friday detail the depth of Vermont's ongoing labor shortage. - File photo
New figures out on Friday detail the depth of Vermont's ongoing labor shortage. - File photo(WLUC, Maci Cosmore)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - New figures out on Friday detail the depth of Vermont’s ongoing labor shortage.

The state unemployment rate is now at 2.6%. That’s down two-tenths of a percentage point from the previous month, and well below the national unemployment rate of 4.2%.

The Vermont Labor Department says 548 people came off the unemployment rolls and there are now just over 8,000 Vermonters counted as unemployed.

On the other hand, there are currently more than 20,000 job openings on the state’s job link website.

Click here for the full jobs report from the Labor Department.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
What to expect from Medicare Part B rate hike
Courtesy: Essex Fire Dept.
Westford woman dies in crash
Courtesy: Vermont State Police
Police make arrest in 2019 Rockingham murder
Schools in Vermont and in New York's North Country are warning parents following a nationwide...
Area police find no credible threats in viral school violence rumors on social media
21 charged in alleged conspiracy to sell cocaine, fentanyl

Latest News

The wastewater monitoring program in Burlington has detected evidence of the omicron variant of...
Wastewater monitoring finds evidence of omicron in Burlington
Bars, restaurants, retail stores and entertainment venues across the Canadian province of...
Quebec orders shops, bars, restaurants to operate at 50%
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his...
AG taps brakes on effort to seize Cuomo book profits
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu at his COVID news briefing on Thursday.
NH Gov. Chris Sununu involved in crash; no injuries
Claremont schools
Some area schools closed Friday, others see heightened security