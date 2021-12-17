Advertisement

Wastewater monitoring finds evidence of omicron in Burlington

The wastewater monitoring program in Burlington has detected evidence of the omicron variant of...
The wastewater monitoring program in Burlington has detected evidence of the omicron variant of COVID-19. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The wastewater monitoring program in Burlington has detected evidence of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger said the results received late Thursday showed a very limited amount of the mutation signatures associated with omicron.

The city says the finding is not definitive until it has been confirmed by genomic sequencing of a positive PCR test, but the results indicate omicron may be present in Burlington at a low level.

The CDC says omicron has been confirmed in nearly 40 states, including all of Vermont’s neighboring states and Quebec, but has not yet been identified in Vermont.

“As public health officials have projected, we now have an indication that the more transmissible variant of COVID-19 that was first detected in South Africa may be here in Burlington,” Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington, said in a statement. “By identifying this possibility early, when it would be at a very low level, we have an opportunity to heighten our vigilance and follow the recommendations of public health experts as we head into the holidays in the coming weeks—get vaccinated, get a booster, and get tested before and after gathering with friends and loved ones.”

The mutation signatures associated with omicron were detected in samples from the wastewater treatment plants which serve all parts of the city except the New North End.

Burlington started testing for evidence of omicron two weeks ago. The mayor says the city will continue to test over the coming weeks.

Click here for the state’s COVID vaccination page.

