BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! After record-breaking high temperatures in the 50s and 60s on Thursday, today will be a little cooler, but still well above normal with highs in the 40s (normal high for Burlington is now 34°). There will be lots of sunshine and it will still be breezy, but the winds will not be nearly as strong & gusty as they were late Thursday into this morning.

As we get into the weekend, get ready for winter to return! A storm system will be moving in from the southwest by mid-morning, overspreading the entire region by early afternoon. The snow will be coming down at its heaviest late afternoon & evening, especially in our central, southern, and eastern areas. A few snow showers will linger into early Sunday, then the storm will move away to our east and we’ll get some sunshine by Sunday afternoon.

By Sunday morning, there will be a widespread 3-6″ of new snow in our northern counties, with just a little bit less near the Canadian border closer to the St. Lawrence Valley. But our central, southern, and eastern areas are looking at 6-8″ of new snow, especially in the higher elevations. The snow may mix with some rain in our far southern counties, keeping that snow total down just a bit.

After that storm goes on by, next week is looking pretty quiet, but a bit on the chilly side. A couple of very minor clipper systems may freshen up the snowpack with a few flurries, on Tuesday and again on Thursday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on this snowstorm over the weekend, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with any changes, on-air and online. Have a great weekend, be careful on the roads, and enjoy the fresh, new snow! -Gary

