Arts Riot, SEABA host Last-Minute Market

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Arts Riot and the South End Arts and Business Association are teaming up to host the Last-Minute Market on Saturday for people who still haven’t finished their holiday shopping.

Twenty-six local artists will be at Arts Riot selling handmade products -- everything from jewelry to soaps to embroidery kits.

“Anything you buy at this market, if you gift it to anyone, they’re going to be excited about it. I just know. It’s just a really sweet group of people that make really fun art and crafts,” said Christy Mitchell of SEABA.

“We’re really excited to have both rooms to be able to be walked through, flowing really easily with all 25 artist tables. They’ll be packed full of art which is really exciting,” said Elise Albertini of Arts Riot.

The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artists will get 100% of the proceeds.

