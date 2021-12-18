First case of Omicron variant detected in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Health Department confirmed Saturday the state’s first case of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus.

Genetic sequencing identified the variant in a specimen collected on Dec. 8. The infected person is a Lamoille County resident in their 30s. They are fully vaccinated and experienced mild symptoms.

Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said the detection of the Omicron variant in Vermont is not unexpected, and that we will see more cases in the coming days.

“We knew it was only a matter of time before we saw Omicron in our state, and made sequencing a priority,” Levine said. “Vermont is a national leader in the proportion of positive tests on which we perform genomic sequencing. This is key to our ability to quickly identify and respond to cases.”

Health officials say since Omicron will likely become the dominant strain, it is more important than ever for people to be vaccinated and get their booster shots.

“As the effectiveness of the initial vaccines begin to wane, boosters provide the protection you need against bad outcomes, including serious illness, hospitalizations and death, especially for people whose age or health conditions make them vulnerable,” Levine said.

In addition to being vaccinated and boosted, Vermonters are encouraged to take these precautions to protect against the spread of the virus in our communities, now and during the holidays,

Stay home if you feel sick.

Get tested if you have any symptoms – even if mild, or if you may be a close contact, or have taken part in activities that could put you at risk, such as large gatherings or travel.

Wear a mask at indoor public settings and around anyone at higher risk of COVID-19.

Gather with others safely, which means small group sizes and testing before holiday celebrations.

For more information:

Vaccination and booster locations : healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine

Protecting yourself : healthvermont.gov/preventCOVID19

Testing for Covid-19: healthvermont.gov/covid-19/testing

Learn more about the Omicron variant from the CDC.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.