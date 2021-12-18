Advertisement

First case of Omicron variant detected in Vermont

Omicron variant of COVID-19
Omicron variant of COVID-19(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Health Department confirmed Saturday the state’s first case of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus.

Genetic sequencing identified the variant in a specimen collected on Dec. 8. The infected person is a Lamoille County resident in their 30s. They are fully vaccinated and experienced mild symptoms.

Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said the detection of the Omicron variant in Vermont is not unexpected, and that we will see more cases in the coming days.

“We knew it was only a matter of time before we saw Omicron in our state, and made sequencing a priority,” Levine said. “Vermont is a national leader in the proportion of positive tests on which we perform genomic sequencing. This is key to our ability to quickly identify and respond to cases.”

Health officials say since Omicron will likely become the dominant strain, it is more important than ever for people to be vaccinated and get their booster shots.

“As the effectiveness of the initial vaccines begin to wane, boosters provide the protection you need against bad outcomes, including serious illness, hospitalizations and death, especially for people whose age or health conditions make them vulnerable,” Levine said.

In addition to being vaccinated and boosted, Vermonters are encouraged to take these precautions to protect against the spread of the virus in our communities, now and during the holidays,

  • Stay home if you feel sick.
  • Get tested if you have any symptoms – even if mild, or if you may be a close contact, or have taken part in activities that could put you at risk, such as large gatherings or travel.
  • Wear a mask at indoor public settings and around anyone at higher risk of COVID-19.
  • Gather with others safely, which means small group sizes and testing before holiday celebrations.

For more information:

Learn more about the Omicron variant from the CDC.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
What to expect from Medicare Part B rate hike
The New Hampshire attorney general's office says a couple who were found dead in separate waste...
2 found dead at waste facilities were intoxicated by drugs
Colchester Police say Travis Horton, 47, died after being hit by multiple cars on Route 15 near...
Police ID man killed in Colchester pedestrian crash
Claremont schools
Some area schools closed Friday, others see heightened security
The entire Maple Run Unified School District is closed.
St. Albans school district cancels school Friday due to COVID

Latest News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Solaris Vocal Ensemble performing new rendition of ‘The Magnificat’
Solaris Vocal Ensemble performing new rendition of ‘The Magnificat’
Arts Riot hosts Last-Minute Market
Arts Riot, SEABA host Last-Minute Market
Let's take a look at what to do in our region.
What to do Saturday, Dec. 18