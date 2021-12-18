Advertisement

Solaris Vocal Ensemble performing new rendition of ‘The Magnificat’

By Erin Brown
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time in Vermont, the Solaris Vocal Ensemble will perform a new rendition of The Magnificat, also known as the song of Mary.

The Solaris Vocal Ensemble’s holiday concert, ‘Tis the Season, will feature Taylor Scott Davis’s rendition of The Magnificat. It tells of the story of the Virgin Mary finding out she would carry and give birth to Jesus. It also reveals her thoughts upon hearing the news.

The production will include choral singers, a harp, an organ and percussion.

“And it’s this beautiful combination of the Latin Magnificat text, which is ageless, with this incredible new poem and second movement, which is largely a soprano solo, which tells of Mary’s inner thoughts around all of this,” said director Dawn Willis.

The Magnificat will be in the first half of the concert and the second half will be holiday carols.

The show starts at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Congregational Church in Burlington.

Audience members must show proof of vaccination before entering and must remain masked throughout the concert.

