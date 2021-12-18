Advertisement

Vermont Ballet Theater School Nutcracker performance opens Saturday

By Rachel Mann
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Christmas tradition is back. Vermont Ballet’s performance of the Nutcracker opens Saturday afternoon at the Flynn. It’s their first time with a live audience in two years.

“A little of everything, but mostly excited,” said Olivia Santos when asked how she felt about opening night. Santos is dancing the part of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

“I’m a little nervous, but really excited,” said Zoe Smith, who is dancing the role of Clara.

Rehearsals for the holiday classic started back in October. “We had very long Saturday practices and then a few hours a day during the week,” Smith said. “Clara has been really fun and of course Sugar Plum is so amazing.”

Santos has been in this show before, but said this is a new experience for her. “I really like how much confidence you feel when you’re on stage,” she said. “I think Sugar Plum has a very different presence than I’ve portrayed in the past. It’s very mature and I’m excited to explore that a little bit.”

Santos and Smith said they’re excited to be back in front of an audience.

“It’s really nice we can finally do it and all dance together with people watching live,” Smith said.

Most dancers are wearing masks for performances.

Audience members are required to wear masks, in addition to proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

“I think it’s going to make everything really feel real, last year was great, but it doesn’t feel the same,” Santos said. “There’s going to be a lot of positive energy from everyone.”

Matinee and evening performances will be happening on December 18th and 19th.

You can buy tickets on the Flynn’s website.

