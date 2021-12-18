Advertisement

What to do Saturday, Dec. 18

By Kayla Martin
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region Saturday, Dec. 18.

If you’re looking for a holiday fun-filled day, we have the event for you.

Spruce Peak Lights Festival is taking place Saturday, Dec. 18. in Stowe. The Spruce Peak Village Plaza will be hosting the event from 1:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. that night. There will be something for everyone: Ice dance performances, photos with Santa, Santa skate, fireworks display, and of course the tree lighting ceremony.

The Fairfax Community Center is set to host A “Kids Night Out- Winter Edition.”

The event will have snacks, games, movies, and more. Kids are encouraged to come dressed in their warm jammies and favorite mask. The event is for ages five to 11. Tickets will cost $25, then $15 for each additional ticket. The fun will start at 4:30 p.m. and will go on until 7:30 p.m.

Essex Junction Recreation and Parks will be hosting a Holly Jolly Junction Saturday, Dec. 18.

The event is also known as the Train Hop. The event will be held at Five Corners area businesses in Essex Junction. Families can expect there to be live music, a screening of Dr. Seuss’s Classic How a Grinch Stole Christmas, and smores. You can also expect hot cocoa, crafts, train rides, and a fire truck display. The event will start at 5 p.m. and go on until 7 p.m. Saturday.

