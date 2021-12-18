BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After some recent mild days and storms systems with rain, we actually have accumulating snow on the way. Tonight will be a quiet night though, with increasing clouds and lows in the upper teens to mid 20s. Saturday morning will be generally quiet, except for a little light snow moving into southern parts of the region. It will get more active during the afternoon, with light to moderate snow overspreading the region. The snow will be heaviest Saturday evening, then start to taper off after midnight. Morning light snow on Sunday will give way to partly sunny skies for the afternoon.

Total accumulation by Sunday morning will be 6 to 8 inches for central and eastern portions of Vermont, and New Hampshire. The Adirondacks, Champlain Valley, Northern Vermont, and Southern Vermont are looking at 3 to 6 inches accumulation. Southern areas may have some sleet and even freezing rain mixing in. Though not a huge storm, you’ll certainly want to use caution if you’re traveling, especially Saturday evening.

The week is looking generally on the quiet side, with temperatures plenty cold enough to keep the snow around. Winter officially arrives Tuesday at 10:58 AM. We will be keeping you updated on the storm system both on air and online.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.