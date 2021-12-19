Boost for N.H. Telehealth services

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire is getting more than $571,000 to support telehealth visiting services in the North Country.

The funding will go toward the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting program.

The program supports children and families at risk of poor health outcomes.

The state’s congressional delegation announced the funding last week. It was allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act as part of $82 million in grants nationwide.

It was distributed through the Health Resources and Services Administration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

