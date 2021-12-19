Advertisement

Burlington’s Repair Café breathes new life into any item

By Melissa Cooney
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Did a piece of your bike break? Is your computer acting funny? Is your sewing machine making a weird noise?

Thanks to the Repair Café in the Old North End of Burlington, you might not have to pay a dime to get it fixed.

The Repair Café opened last summer and is funded by a city grant and donations from satisfied clients.

Folks can pop over to 12 North Street every third Saturday of the month and get any broken item serviced for free.

Volunteer repair specialist Martin Kennedy says they’ve seen it all, from sweaters and textiles to guitar amps. He says he loves fixing things and teaching neighbors some tips.

“We bring the skills we have and we make sure that those skills can be shared with other people - and that those other people have an opportunity to pick them up themselves,” Kennedy said.

Volunteers say the goal is to reduce waste in the state.

The Repair Café says 49 items have been fixed in 2021, and they have a repair success rate of nearly 60%.

