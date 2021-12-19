Advertisement

Looking ahead: Week of Dec. 20

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening in our region the week of Dec. 20.

The Adirondack Regional Blood Center is experiencing a blood shortage and is looking for blood donors this week.

If you’re interested in donating, you can stop by the Donor Center at 85 Plaza Blvd. It will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

They specifically need Type O blood, which is the universal donor and can be given to anyone, regardless of their blood type.

__

The Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel plans to meet on Monday, Dec. 20.

The meeting will be held mostly online with the option to attend in person.

The meeting will start at 1 p.m. To join via webcast, click here.

__

The Homeless Prevention Center will host Rutland’s Annual Candlelight Vigil on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

The event will take place in Depot Park starting at 5 p.m.

The goal of this outdoor event is to bring attention to the pain of homeless Vermonters. It’s also an opportunity to learn about what is working to help reduce homelessness in our communities.

The event is open to the public. There will be candles and hot beverages provided.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omicron variant of COVID-19
First case of Omicron variant detected in Vermont
The New Hampshire attorney general's office says a couple who were found dead in separate waste...
2 found dead at waste facilities were intoxicated by drugs
Kyle Walker started as a part-time Stowe police officer in 2008 and became the Stowe fire chief...
Stowe fire chief dismissed after sex assault allegations
Colchester Police say Travis Horton, 47, died after being hit by multiple cars on Route 15 near...
Police ID man killed in Colchester pedestrian crash
The entire Maple Run Unified School District is closed.
St. Albans school district cancels school Friday due to COVID

Latest News

Navigating sobriety during the holidays
Navigating sobriety during the holidays
What to Do Sunday, Dec. 19
What to Do: Sunday, Dec. 19
Christmas cacti
In the Garden: Christmas Cacti
Kwanzaa
Using storytelling to teach about Kwanzaa