Looking ahead: Week of Dec. 20

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening in our region the week of Dec. 20.

The Adirondack Regional Blood Center is experiencing a blood shortage and is looking for blood donors this week.

If you’re interested in donating, you can stop by the Donor Center at 85 Plaza Blvd. It will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

They specifically need Type O blood, which is the universal donor and can be given to anyone, regardless of their blood type.

__

The Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel plans to meet on Monday, Dec. 20.

The meeting will be held mostly online with the option to attend in person.

The meeting will start at 1 p.m. To join via webcast, click here.

__

The Homeless Prevention Center will host Rutland’s Annual Candlelight Vigil on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

The event will take place in Depot Park starting at 5 p.m.

The goal of this outdoor event is to bring attention to the pain of homeless Vermonters. It’s also an opportunity to learn about what is working to help reduce homelessness in our communities.

The event is open to the public. There will be candles and hot beverages provided.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.