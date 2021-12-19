Morrisville school sent into lockdown after gun threat

MORRISVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - On a day when schools nationwide were on edge over threats of violence on TikTok, Peoples Academy Middle School in Morrisville had a serious scare.

Police say they were called around 10:30 Friday morning after reports of concerning graffiti. The writing on a bathroom wall suggested someone had a gun in the school.

Police say the building went into lockdown for more than an hour, and students were dismissed around 12:30.

While we don’t know if this is related to the nationwide TikTok threats, the investigation is still ongoing, and charges could be filed once they determine who was responsible.

