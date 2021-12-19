Advertisement

Morrisville school sent into lockdown after gun threat

By Cam Smith
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - On a day when schools nationwide were on edge over threats of violence on TikTok, Peoples Academy Middle School in Morrisville had a serious scare.

Police say they were called around 10:30 Friday morning after reports of concerning graffiti. The writing on a bathroom wall suggested someone had a gun in the school.

Police say the building went into lockdown for more than an hour, and students were dismissed around 12:30.

While we don’t know if this is related to the nationwide TikTok threats, the investigation is still ongoing, and charges could be filed once they determine who was responsible.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omicron variant of COVID-19
First case of Omicron variant detected in Vermont
Kyle Walker started as a part-time Stowe police officer in 2008 and became the Stowe fire chief...
Stowe fire chief dismissed after sex assault allegations
The New Hampshire attorney general's office says a couple who were found dead in separate waste...
2 found dead at waste facilities were intoxicated by drugs
WX
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Latest News

Reindeer Rendezvous attracts people to this walk-in booster clinic in downtown Waterbury
Waterbury comes up with creative booster clinic idea
From left to right: Julie, Trevor, and Christina Glowac sharing their favorite parts of their...
Stowe family writes children’s book on how to fight Lyme disease with a healthy diet
Waterbury
Waterbury residents get boosted and pet reindeer
File image
Officials optimistic for N.H. winter tourism