Navigating sobriety during the holidays

By Erin Brown
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The next two weeks will be jam-packed with holidays, gatherings, parties and celebrations. For those who are sober or are trying to get sober, this can be a very challenging time of year.

Our Erin Brown spoke with Don Rhoades, a local psychotherapist and substance abuse counselor, to talk about navigating sobriety during the holidays.

Watch the video for the full interview.

