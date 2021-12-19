Advertisement

Officials optimistic for N.H. winter tourism

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire tourism officials are expecting a good winter season, with more than 3 million people projected to travel to the state and spend $1.2 billion.

Taylor Caswell, the state’s commissioner of the Department of Business and Economic Affairs, says they’re optimistic heading into the winter.

The state’s Division of Travel and Tourism has returned to marketing in the Quebec and Ontario provinces once again, because the U.S.-Canada border reopened to non-essential travel.

New Hampshire’s winter advertising campaign highlights skiing, snowboarding, snowmobiling and snowshoeing, as well as shopping, dining and lodging.

