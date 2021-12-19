Advertisement

P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogen concern

By CNN
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Proctor and Gamble is issuing a voluntary recall of more than 30 aerosal spray products, including dry shampoo and dry conditioner.

The recall is due to concerns over the levels of the chemical benzene, which is known to cause cancer.

Products from the brands Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences and Waterless are included in the recall.

The Food and Drug Administration says that Proctor and Gamble have not received any reports of adverse events related to the recall.

The company says it is pulling the products out of an abundance of caution.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omicron variant of COVID-19
First case of Omicron variant detected in Vermont
The New Hampshire attorney general's office says a couple who were found dead in separate waste...
2 found dead at waste facilities were intoxicated by drugs
Kyle Walker started as a part-time Stowe police officer in 2008 and became the Stowe fire chief...
Stowe fire chief dismissed after sex assault allegations
Colchester Police say Travis Horton, 47, died after being hit by multiple cars on Route 15 near...
Police ID man killed in Colchester pedestrian crash
The entire Maple Run Unified School District is closed.
St. Albans school district cancels school Friday due to COVID

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
Fauci says omicron variant is `just raging around the world’
Fauci says omicron variant is `just raging around the world'
Fauci says omicron variant is `just raging around the world'
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves his office moments after speaking with President Joe Biden...
Sen. Joe Manchin says no to $2T bill: ‘I can’t vote for it’
Navigating sobriety during the holidays
Navigating sobriety during the holidays