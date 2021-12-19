Stowe family writes children’s book on how to fight Lyme disease with a healthy diet

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - In 2019, more than 700 Vermonters were diagnosed with Lyme disease. A family in Stowe say they’re successfully managing the tick-born sickness with a strict diet.

“It was this thing where we all kept getting it, so it was scary,” said 11-year-old Julie Glowac of Stowe.

Julie and her 8-year-old brother Trevor have been battling Lyme disease for years, and now, the two are testing negative after years of treatment.

“It still makes me nervous sometimes knowing that it’s never fully gone. It’s always going to be in you. It still makes me nervous sometimes,” said Julie.

“I don’t want to eat sugar -- well, I do want to eat sugar, but I can’t because my Lyme disease would come back,” said Trevor.

Christina Glowac, the pair’s mother, has Lyme disease, as well.

She says a restrictive diet is a huge part of treatment and has been especially helpful in their household.

“There’s a school of thought that if you catch it and do one cycle of antibiotics, you’ll be better, and that isn’t necessarily what this looks like. It’s a lot to treat Lyme disease. We’ve done a lot specific to diet, we’ve done herbal treatments,” said Glowac.

Glowac says Trevor got diagnosed when he was four years old and didn’t quite understand why he could no longer indulge in traditional sweets.

She started calling healthy foods ‘ninja foods’ to get rid of the ‘Lyme Bugs’ and says the concept caught on fast.

“My brother had a hard time with the fact that he couldn’t eat some things that he wanted to eat,” Julie said. “My mom figured out ‘ninja foods,’ which was a way for him to get excited about what he wanted to eat.”

Glowac says she wanted to figure out how to make desserts with the dietary restrictions they had to follow.

“We really spent a lot of time in the kitchen figuring out the recipes so he would eat them,” said Glowac.

And thus, the children’s book ‘Ninja Foods’ was born.

The book teaches readers the concept of ‘ninja foods’ and shares what foods are included in a restrictive diet and which are not.

“They help me understand what I could eat and what I couldn’t eat,” said Trevor.

It also shares dessert recipes so folks can see how to get creative in the kitchen like the Glowacs.

“We want this to be in all the waiting rooms of the hospitals of the doctors offices. I want when children meet with nutritionists, this is something they’re recommending,” said Glowac.

“I thought it was a fun idea and that it could help other kids but not just kids with Lyme disease, kids with cancer and other sicknesses,” said Trevor.

After being in the works for around a year, Glowac says they are halfway towards their fundraising goal, and once they reach that goal, they’ll be able to publish the book.

