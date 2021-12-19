Advertisement

Stowe fire chief dismissed after sex assault allegations

Kyle Walker started as a part-time Stowe police officer in 2008 and became the Stowe fire chief...
Kyle Walker started as a part-time Stowe police officer in 2008 and became the Stowe fire chief in 2019(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - According to the Stowe Reporter, nearly a year after he was accused of raping a woman and placed on paid administrative leave, the Stowe fire chief has been fired.

The Stowe Reporter writes Kyle Walker was dismissed from his post Wednesday night.

last January, Rachel Fisher accused Walker of sexually assaulting her multiple times while he was a Stowe police officer.

Walker was an officer starting in 2008 and became fire chief in 2019.

Following a Vermont State Police probe into the allegations this past spring, prosecutors declined to pursue charges against Walker.

Town Manager Charles Safford said Wednesday he made this decision because he didn’t feel Walker had regained public trust amid the allegation.

Walker has five days to appeal the decision to the town select board.

Fisher’s lawyer Christina Nolan writes in a statement to Channel 3 News:

“Through her courage, Rachel Fisher has sent a powerful message on behalf of herself and sexual assault survivors everywhere: survivors should be believed and supported and those in positions of public trust must hold predators accountable and keep their communities safe. It is encouraging that the town finally made the right decision to fire Kyle Walker, a sexual predator who has admitted to engaging in sexual misconduct while serving a Stowe police officer. The town’s decision is surely due in part to Walker’s own conduct after his crimes came to light, and in particular his lie about the scope of his misconduct.”

Channel 3 News has reached out to Safford and the Stowe select board for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Related Stories:

Woman publicly accuses former Stowe police officer of sexual assault

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
What to expect from Medicare Part B rate hike
The New Hampshire attorney general's office says a couple who were found dead in separate waste...
2 found dead at waste facilities were intoxicated by drugs
Colchester Police say Travis Horton, 47, died after being hit by multiple cars on Route 15 near...
Police ID man killed in Colchester pedestrian crash
Claremont schools
Some area schools closed Friday, others see heightened security
The entire Maple Run Unified School District is closed.
St. Albans school district cancels school Friday due to COVID

Latest News

The Repair Café at 12 North Street in Burlington's Old North End
Burlington’s Repair Café breathes new life into any item
Vermont’s fallen heroes honored for the holidays
Vermont Soldiers training overseas during holiday season
Repair Cafe breaths new life into broken machines
Veterans honor their colleagues at the Ethan Allen Cemetery in Colchester
Vermont’s fallen heroes honored for the holidays