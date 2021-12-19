Stowe fire chief dismissed after sex assault allegations

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - According to the Stowe Reporter, nearly a year after he was accused of raping a woman and placed on paid administrative leave, the Stowe fire chief has been fired.

The Stowe Reporter writes Kyle Walker was dismissed from his post Wednesday night.

last January, Rachel Fisher accused Walker of sexually assaulting her multiple times while he was a Stowe police officer.

Walker was an officer starting in 2008 and became fire chief in 2019.

Following a Vermont State Police probe into the allegations this past spring, prosecutors declined to pursue charges against Walker.

Town Manager Charles Safford said Wednesday he made this decision because he didn’t feel Walker had regained public trust amid the allegation.

Walker has five days to appeal the decision to the town select board.

Fisher’s lawyer Christina Nolan writes in a statement to Channel 3 News:

“Through her courage, Rachel Fisher has sent a powerful message on behalf of herself and sexual assault survivors everywhere: survivors should be believed and supported and those in positions of public trust must hold predators accountable and keep their communities safe. It is encouraging that the town finally made the right decision to fire Kyle Walker, a sexual predator who has admitted to engaging in sexual misconduct while serving a Stowe police officer. The town’s decision is surely due in part to Walker’s own conduct after his crimes came to light, and in particular his lie about the scope of his misconduct.”

Channel 3 News has reached out to Safford and the Stowe select board for comment but did not immediately hear back.

