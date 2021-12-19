Using storytelling to teach about Kwanzaa

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - Exactly one week from the first day of Kwanzaa, a group of storytellers is sharing the story of the holiday, how it was created, and why Black Americans celebrate it.

Karen “Queen Nur” Abdul-Malik is one of the four storytellers performing in the Clemmons Family Farm’s Kwanzaa Storytelling Program on Sunday.

The group will share stories, songs and poems to tell of the history and origins of Kwanzaa, which is a 7-day celebration in which African Americans reconnect with their African heritage and roots.

“It is a time for in gathering. It’s a time for celebrating. We are to be celebrated,” said Queen Nur.

Kwanzaa was first celebrated in the U.S. in 1966 after Dr. Maulana Karenga visited Africa.

“In each one of those countries, he saw how they planted the seeds and they had the harvest, the celebration,” Queen Nur said. “And he realized that Africans in America... we didn’t have a chance to celebrate our planting of our seeds.”

During Kwanzaa, which means “first fruits” in Swahili, Black Americans acknowledge and commit themselves to the 7 principles of Kwanzaa: Umoja (unity), Kujichagulia (self-determination), Ujima (collective work and responsibility), Ujamaa (cooperative economics), Nia (purpose), Kuumba (creativity), and Imani (faith).

The colors of Kwanzaa are red to represent the blood and lives lost, black for Black people, and green for hope and prosperity.

Kia’Rae Hanron, the host of the Kwanzaa Storytelling Program, hopes people will not only be educated about the holiday and its importance to Black Americans, but will also better understand the Black history that pre-dates slavery.

“Yes, holding space for that and also celebrating all of the beautiful stuff that came before before it and all of the beautiful stuff that came after it. All the beautiful stuff that came from it and I think that’s another huge part of Kwanzaa and that’s what the colors of the flag symbolize,” Hanron said.

The Kwanzaa Storytelling Program starts at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19. and will be held on zoom. All families are welcomed to attend.

Along with Queen Nur, Glenn Herring, Lydia Diamond and Kunama Ayanwale Mtendaji will be also be performing in the program.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.