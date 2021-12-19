Vermont soldiers training overseas during holiday season

JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of Vermont soldiers are serving overseas this holiday season. Some stationed in the Horn of Africa and others in parts of Europe.

“I think even the experienced ones will take something away from it.”

For Sgt. First Class Dustin Dearborn, and other soldiers of the U.S. Army Mountain Warfare School, one of their tasks is a five-day training course in Djibouti, Africa.

“Knot tying, rope coiling, as well as a bunch of rope climbing techniques and rappelling,” Sgt. Dearborn said.

He says soldiers are also focused on important situational training. Such as rescuing injured soldiers.

“A broken ankle or a torn ACL/MCL. Being able to evacuate that soldier is incredibly time intensive and it puts a lot of other soldiers at risk that are on the team. So they need to be able to have the skills to do that effectively.”

But it’s not just soldiers from The Green Mountain State learning these skills. Joining them are soldiers from Connecticut, Maine, Colorado, and France.

“The U.S. came here to teach the French their own techniques and we do the same things but in different ways,” French Captain Benoit Malet said. “It’s very interesting for us to have a new view basically on what we do every day.”

Maj. Scott Detweiler of the Vt. Army National Guard says that part is key. He says the opportunity to grow and learn new skills is unmatched.

“The more that we work together, those relationships are built, [and] the more we understand the tactics that they’ve developed,” Maj. Detweiler said. “It allows us to work better together, but it also just makes us better soldiers.”

Last week, more than 100 Vermont soldiers returned home from deployment. But these more than 600 soldiers still overseas, won’t be home for the holidays. Maj. Detweiler says both families and soldiers have access to services.

“For more emotional support and behavioral support, we have folks who are specifically trained in those areas. Many units have access to behavioral health technicians, it’s an army job, to essentially provide those social worker type services.”

Along with soldiers deployed in Africa and Europe, he says one unit is still assisting efforts in the Middle East and Southwest Asia.

