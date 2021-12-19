Advertisement

Vermont’s fallen heroes honored for the holidays

By Melissa Cooney
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - More than 2,500 Wreaths Across America events took place throughout all 50 states, at sea, and abroad Saturday.

The mission? Place a wreath on every fallen heroes’ gravestone to honor veterans during the holiday season.

“For people who lost their friends and family members, it touches them personally,” said Melody Thompson, a Civil Air Patrol cadet.

Melody Thompson is one of five young Civil Air Patrol cadets assisting in Colchester’s Wreathes Across America ceremony in the Camp Ethan Allen Cemetery.

“I liked placing the wreaths on all of the gravestones. It made me think about how they served, and it was emotional,” said Thompson.

Civil Air Patrol is a volunteer auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, and in Wreathes Across America, cadets in the age range of 12 to 21 also help hand the wreathes off to service members who ceremonially honor those who have fallen in their division of service.

“It’s a real honor for them to participate and I’m glad to promote both the service and honoring the veterans with the cadets,” said Cadet Commander Senior Master Sgt. Michael French.

French says Civil Air Patrol starts accepting donations for this memorial in October. And this year, 280 wreathes were placed on the gravestone of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“I enjoy honoring and remembering the fallen, the people who have gone before me and served with me, in fact,” said Master Sgt. Karin Kapuski of the U.S. Army.

Kapuski has been a part of the ceremony for five years and says the camaraderie of seeing colleagues while honoring other colleagues is touching.

“Let them know that they’re not forgotten even during the holidays,” said Kapuski.

French agrees. “I’m a veteran myself, but I like to honor other veterans. I know there’s a lot who have given a lot more than I have,” said French.

And Maj. Barbara Leary, who has been coordinating the Colchester ceremony for years, says involving young Vermonters in an event that’s veteran-focused is always a treat.

“Remember our veterans and teach our children to respect the veterans too,” said Leary.

