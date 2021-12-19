Advertisement

Waterbury comes up with creative booster clinic idea

By Melissa Cooney
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - In light of the Omicron discovery, Vermont health officials say it’s more important than ever to be vaccinated and get a booster. Some communities are coming up with creative opportunities.

Revitalizing Waterbury partnered with the Vt. Health Department to launch a ‘Boost for Bucks’ campaign.

At this booster clinic Saturday, Vermonters could walk in, get the shot, and leave with $5 in ‘Waterbury Bucks,’ the city’s currency that’s accepted at more than 50 local businesses.

And conveniently right across the street, families could pet Santa’s helpers at the Reindeer Rendezvous.

“We thought about ways to tie it into other times that folks are already coming downtown, and the reindeer event was a natural fit,” said Ariel Mondlak of Revitalizing Waterbury. “There’s a great space at the senior center to have the clinic, folks can see the reindeer, they’re super cute, they can go shopping in town after. It’s a natural way to get people out and about in town.”

“The area businesses and Waterbury community in general, we’re all focused on community, and we love town events,” said Katya D’Angelo, the owner of Bridgeside Books, which is one of the many businesses hosting the Rendezvous. “They make everyone feel good, and bringing reindeer and a bit of Christmas magic feels like the right thing to do right now.”

It’s the first holiday season ever Waterbury welcomed reindeer. Organizers say the idea was a huge hit.

