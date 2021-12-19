What to Do: Sunday, Dec. 19

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With less than one week until Christmas, you can be assured there’s plenty of holiday events this Sunday to get you into the Christmas spirit!

The Keeseville Elks Lodge is hosting a drive-though breakfast with Santa.

The event will start at 10 a.m. and will go on until noon.

This event is best for kids ages 12 and up.

And Santa isn’t the only one from the North Pole visiting Vermont today! Some of his reindeer are also here!

You can stop by Waterbury to meet Dasher & Cupid in person. They’ll be just outside of the Bridgeside Books Shop.

There will plenty to do from gift shopping to fundraising events, and even a booster clinic.

It all starts at 11 a.m. and will go until 2 p.m.

If you haven’t been able to stop by a lights parade yet, or if you have but just can’t get enough, here’s another chance!

Char-lot Holiday Lights Roll is happening tonight from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The community is encouraged to decorate their house and leave holiday treats at the edge of the driveway to spread some holiday cheer.

You can hop in the car or go for a stroll to explore the beautiful holiday lights displays.

Santa Claus will make an appearance at the Charlotte Fire House from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There will also be some hot cocoa and cookies for those who stop by.

