BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A few snow showers are possible this morning, otherwise today will be a much quieter day with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 20s. Tonight will be colder than recent nights, with lows in the single digits, and maybe a few spots below zero. Monday will be warmer, with some spots in the low 30s. A cold front will come though overnight with snow showers. Only a trace to an inch accumulation is expected, if that.

Most of the week is looking quiet. Winter officially arrives Tuesday at 10:58 AM, with partly sunny skies. Flurries are expected Wednesday. Thursday and Christmas Eve will have fair weather. It could get more interesting Christmas Day, as models are showing the possibility of a winter storm with snow, though mixed precipitation isn’t out of the question either. Stay tuned and drive safely.

