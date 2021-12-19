BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Monday will start off very cold, with lows in the single digits, and the colder pockets below zero. Please keep the pets indoors. Monday will be partly sunny and breezy. Highs will be around 30 degrees. A cold front will come through Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Snow showers are expected, but only a trace to an inch accumulation is expected. Winter officially arrives Tuesday at 10:58 AM. It will be partly sunny and a touch colder.

The week is looking quiet into Christmas Eve, with just some flurries Wednesday. It gets more interesting Christmas Day, as models are showing a storm system affecting our region. Right now, it’s looking good for a White Christmas, with snow expected. That said, sleet and freezing rain are not out of the question, as a small shift north or south could make a big difference in what type of precipitation we get. We’ll keep you updated through the week. Snow showers are expected Sunday, with highs in the 20s.

