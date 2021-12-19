Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow will be heavy at times this evening, especially in central and eastern parts of the region. Travel will be treacherous, so use caution if you’re out and about. After midnight, the storm will start to depart pretty quickly, with snow tapering to snow showers. Additional accumulation is expected into Sunday morning, however, mainly in the Green Mountains. Morning snow showers will give way to mostly cloudy skies on Sunday.

Accumulation by Sunday morning is expected to be a widespread 4 to 8 inches. Accumulation of 6 to 10 inches is expected in central parts of Vermont and New Hampshire, with 3 to 6 inches near the Massachusetts border, due to a bit of sleet and freezing rain mixing in.

Most of the upcoming week will be on the quiet side. Snow showers are expected with a couple of weak systems Monday night and again on Wednesday. Temperatures will be cold enough to keep the new snow around. A few flurries are possible on Christmas, with decent temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

